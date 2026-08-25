Rain returns to the Miami Valley Thursday

DAYTON — An area of low pressure is developing to the west of the Miami Valley. Attached to it will be a cold front that will slide across SW Ohio Thursday. Rain chances are increasing early Thursday, then again throughout the afternoon and evening.

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Futurecast

Currently, the Miami Valley will experience two waves. The first comes through early Thursday, after midnight and lingers throughout the early morning hours. The second wave looks to develop after 2PM and linger throughout the early evening hours.

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Rainfall Totals

At this time, the severe weather threat is low. However, a few stronger storms can’t be ruled out. Gusty winds will be the biggest threat. Gusts may reach around 50MPH. Heavy rain under stronger storms may pose a localized flooding threat. Rainfall totals can amount to around 1 inch. Isolated higher amounts are possible under heavy downpours.

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