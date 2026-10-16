Rain showers, falling temperatures today

Rain and storms impacting the last days of summer in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Good morning to you on this Friday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with an early look at a forecast that will be opposite to what most are accustomed to today. Temperatures start out in the upper 60s to near 70 this morning before tumbling into the 50s this afternoon.

Today

October can be a month of change and today certainly reflects that. Remember that high of 87 on Tuesday this week? If so, it will be a distant one by Sunday.

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Rain showers will likely pick up in coverage through the morning into the early afternoon. Gusts at times can reach or briefly exceed 30mph, adding a cool bite to the air as you step out.

Friday

High school football tonight looks sloppy with breezy conditions, a few showers, and temperatures falling into the 40s to near 50. Dress warm if you are heading out.

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The next big ticket item will be increasing chances for frost on Sunday morning. Model guidance has come in a touch cooler, so a mix of low to mid 30s is likely. Combined with a clear sky and lighter wind, that does set the stage for frost.

Frost

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