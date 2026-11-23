SUZUKA, JAPAN - OCTOBER 06: Raindrops hit the track during practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on October 6, 2017 in Suzuka. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

DAYTON — Rain and a few snowflakes are possible ending our Thankgiving week. An area of low pressure is maturing in the Gulf. This low will push up the Eastern Seaboard and bring rain and wind to the Miami Valley Thursday.

Surface Map

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Late morning and throughout the afternoon rain is possible. Unfortunately this will linger through Friday. However, on the backside of the low the air will be cold enough Friday morning for a few wet snowflakes to mix in. No accumulation is expected.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Thanksgiving Week

If you are traveling Thursday or Friday across the Valley this will cause a few delays with wet roadways and low visibility at times. If you are traveling by plane, delays are possible at some of the large airports as this low pushes into New England. This is your reminder to check your flight schedules.

©2026 Cox Media Group