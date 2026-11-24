DAYTON — An area of low pressure is developing in the Gulf and will push up the east coast over the next 24 to 36 hours. This will cause an absolute mess for those traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Surface Map

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For those of us stay home or around the Ohio Valley, rain and a few snow showers are possible as well as strong winds beginning Thursday. Precipitation will start as rain and the heaviest of the rains will occur throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours. This will linger into Friday.

However, temperatures will be dropping as winds shift more to the north and we lose sunlight. This will support snowflakes late Thursday and into Friday morning. Wet snowflakes may mix in throughout the day Friday.

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As of now, rainfall totals will amount to one to two inches through Friday. Snowfall totals will be light, if any. If snow accumulates, it will be on elevated surfaces. If snow accumulates on back roads or bridges or overpasses, this will be more of a slush. Regardless, this can cause a few slip ups.

Rainfall Forecast

Winds will also become a concern with this system. Gusts will reach nearly 30 mph Thursday and sustained winds will hold at roughly 15 to 20 mph.

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