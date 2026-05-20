Rain and storm chances continue for the next several days

DAYTON — Thursday is our one mostly dry day before rain chances linger around through the Memorial Day weekend. Hey, it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.
So far in the past four days, Dayton has picked up around 2.7 inches of rain! This makes it the wettest four-day stretch since April of 2025!
Some areas could see an additional one to two inches of rain by the middle of next week.
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After Thursday, being mostly a dry day, every day through the next five will come with some rain. Friday, Sunday, and Tuesday are looking the wettest.
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Check out Futurecast Friday night. A widespread soaking rain is arriving by then.
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