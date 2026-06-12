Rain, storm chances ending; gradual clearing, not as muggy

MIAMI VALLEY — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for Butler and Warren counties until 3 a.m.

We will see drier conditions to start the weekend after an active Thursday night.

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Rain and storm chances will end Friday morning. We will see wet roads to start to impact the morning drive.

It will be warm and muggy this morning with temperatures in the 60s.

TRENDING STORIES:

Skies will gradually clear throughout Friday. It will be a beautiful afternoon with highs near 80 degrees.

We will see lower humidity on Saturday, with sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Our next chance of rain will be Sunday. We will also see cooler temperatures returning to start the new work week.

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