Rain and storm chances increase this weekend

File photo. A South Florida woman and her 2-year-old daughter died after being struck by lightning on Sunday.

DAYTON — The same cold front that moved through the Miami Valley the last 24 hours will lift back north as warm front within the next 12 hours.

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This will increase rain chances across southwest Ohio early Saturday. The heaviest rain will be concentrated along I70 and south. As the front lifts north most of the rain will become more scattered and lighten up later in the morning hours.

Futurecast

Saturday afternoon showers will become more isolated and most will be left with cloud cover and drizzle.

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The weekend isn’t a washout. Sunday will be dry for the most part. Late Sunday into Monday and approaching cold front will increase rain and storm chances. Currently, the best chance will arrive overnight and early Monday.

SPC OUTLOOK

A few stronger storms are possible. A marginal risk, level 1 is in place for much of the Valley for strong winds, small hail and heavy rain. Rainfall totals will amount to roughly 1 to 2 inches through Monday.

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