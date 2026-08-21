Rain and stronger storms arrive Saturday

DAYTON — The Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, OK has issued a marginal risk for severe weather across the majority of the Miami Valley. This is a level one of five, meaning an isolated severe storm is possible.

SPC Outlook

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The main threats are strong winds reaching nearly 60 MPH and small hail, an inch or less in diameter. Unfortunately, heavy rains will also cause a flooding threat. Localized flash flooding is possible with an additional inch of rain through Sunday. Isolated higher amounts are possible under heavy downpours.

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Rain and storm chances will ramp up after 3 PM Saturday and linger though the evening hours. Many will stay dry. This rain chance will be scattered.

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