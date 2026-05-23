Rain Totals: How much did your area see?

DAYTON — Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on this Saturday. The rainfall we experienced was quite intense for parts of the Miami Valley. I have compiled an area-wide look at rainfall totals since yesterday.

Totals

A strip from Dayton to Saint Paris picked up 3-4″ or more of rain that led to flooding. This was on top of heavy rain earlier in the week. There comes a point where the ground and drainage can simply not take in anymore water. Widespread 2-3″ totals were found from Middletown to Bellefontaine and points east.

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Levels

Rivers are certainly responding and some are in minor flooding right now. The Mad River in Springfield is likely nearing a Top 5 (preliminary) crest all-time. Rivers will likely crest today into this evening and begin receding a little bit.

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Sunday

Sunday brings more rain to the area. The good news here is that this rain should not have as much “training” and not as likely to move over the same areas repeatedly. Of course, any additional rain right now can only worsen water issues, so we will watch it closely.

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