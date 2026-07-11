Rain totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

MIAMI VALLEY — Heavy rain has fallen across parts of the region since Friday.
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Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Nick Dunn continues to track this rainfall. He has the TIMING tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00 and 11:00.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Flood Advisory, Flood Watch issued for some counties
- Power Outages reported as rain moved through the Miami Valley
- 12 people displaced after apartment fire in Franklin
According to Storm Center 7, these are some of the rain totals for parts of our area in the last 24 hours.
Wayne County, Indiana
- Fountain City- 5.04 inches
- Richmond- 2.34 inches
Clark County
- Enon- 3.28 inches
Montgomery County
- Huber Heights- 3.15 inches
- Vandalia- 3.14 inches
- Miamisburg- 2.97 inches
Clinton County
- Wilmington- 2.44 inches
Miami County
- Troy- 2.43 inches
Logan County
- Bellefontaine- 1.88 inches
Auglaize County
- New Bremen- 1.87 inches
A Flood Watch continues for parts of the region until 8 p.m. tonight.
A Flood Warning is in effect for Wayne County (IN) until 7 p.m.
A Flood Advisory is for Warren County until 7:30 p.m.
We will continue to update this developing story.
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