Rainfall totals from Thursday’s thunderstorms

DAYTON — Good Friday morning to you. We woke up to wet conditions all across the Miami Valley after some beneficial and soaking rain fell last night. In some cases, it was too much rain too quickly, especially across parts of Montgomery, Clark, Warren, and Greene Counties where Flash Flood Warnings were issued. But, the good news is we all saw some good rainfall.

Rain totals

Looking at automated rainfall gauges and airport data we find the general totals were between one-half inch and one and a half inches of rain.

There were some locally higher totals east of Xenia that prompted some road closures due to flowing water across roadways. The highest I found was a manual gauge showing 2.72 inches of rain about six miles east of Xenia.

The ground is saturated and still a bit cold at deeper depths, which was a recipe for standing water and flooding.

Hourly

The good news is that we are drying things out a bit with windy conditions and some sunshine. Temperatures will continue to fall as a cold front passes by, but the wind and some sun will help dry the top of the ground and roads out today.

