Ravens starting QB to miss Sunday’s game against Bengals

BALTIMORE — The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Baltimore Ravens without going against the Ravens’ starting quarterback on Sunday.
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The Ravens officially ruled out starter Lamar Jackson.
He has missed the last three games due to an ankle injury.
Tyler Huntley will start in place of Jackson.
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The Bengals play in Baltimore after a bye week.
The Ravens are coming off a 13-10 loss at Cleveland last week.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at M&T Stadium in Baltimore.
The game will be televised here on Channel 7.
QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) has been downgraded to “out” for tomorrow’s game vs. Cincinnati.— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 24, 2026
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