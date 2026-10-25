Ravens starting QB to miss Sunday’s game against Bengals

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 18: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts from the sidelines against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter of the game at Huntington Bank Field on October 18, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE — The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Baltimore Ravens without going against the Ravens’ starting quarterback on Sunday.

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The Ravens officially ruled out starter Lamar Jackson.

He has missed the last three games due to an ankle injury.

Tyler Huntley will start in place of Jackson.

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The Bengals play in Baltimore after a bye week.

The Ravens are coming off a 13-10 loss at Cleveland last week.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at M&T Stadium in Baltimore.

The game will be televised here on Channel 7.

QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) has been downgraded to “out” for tomorrow’s game vs. Cincinnati. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 24, 2026

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