LUCAS COUNTY — A semi-truck jackknifed on Interstate 75 in Ohio on Thanksgiving Day.
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Matt Bruning from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) posted video of the crash on social media.
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A semi was traveling on northbound I-75 at the Anthony Wayne Trail in Lucas County at around 2 p.m.
That’s when it jackknifed between the off-ramp from I-75 and the ramp to Anthony Wayne Trail, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL in Toledo.
Video shows the semi was balanced on its side between I-75 and the exit ramp.
Bruning said no one was injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
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