RAW VIDEO: Semi jackknifes on I-75 in Ohio

A semi-truck jackknifed on Interstate 75 in Ohio on Thanksgiving Day. Video shows the semi was balanced on its side between I-75 and the exit ramp.

RAW VIDEO: Semi jackknifes after on I-75 in Ohio

LUCAS COUNTY — A semi-truck jackknifed on Interstate 75 in Ohio on Thanksgiving Day.

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Matt Bruning from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) posted video of the crash on social media.

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A semi was traveling on northbound I-75 at the Anthony Wayne Trail in Lucas County at around 2 p.m.

That’s when it jackknifed between the off-ramp from I-75 and the ramp to Anthony Wayne Trail, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL in Toledo.

Video shows the semi was balanced on its side between I-75 and the exit ramp.

Bruning said no one was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Jackknifed Semi I-75 Toledo Photo contributed by ODOT (via X) (ODOT (via X))

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