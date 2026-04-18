R&B singer-songwriter coming to Fraze Pavilion

KETTERING — R&B singer-songwriter Mariah the Scientist will be coming to the Miami Valley this summer.
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She will perform at the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Tuesday, June 2, according to the venue.
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Mariah the Scientist, also known as Mariah Amani Buckles, was born in Atlanta and is signed to RCA Records.
She’s known for hits like “Burning Blue,” “Always n Forever” and “Spread Thin.”
“Mariah’s superpower is in the intricacies of how she writes this love story,” the venue said.
Tickets go on sale on April 24 at 10 a.m. in-person at the Fraze Ticket Office, online at fraze.com or etix.com, or by calling 1-800-514-3849.
Reserved seats are $99, while general admission is $54.
There is a four-ticket limit per purchase.
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