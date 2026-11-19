Reactions pour in after death of Fiona the hippo

CINCINNATI — People in the area and the country are mourning the death of Fiona the hippo.

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Fiona died Thursday due to complications from ingesting a hat that was accidentally thrown into her enclosure.

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Gov. Mike DeWine said he and Fran were saddened to hear of Fiona’s death.

Fran and I are saddened to learn of the death of Fiona the hippo, a true icon of the @CincinnatiZoo. She captured the hearts of Ohioans and those around the world, bringing joy to millions. Our hearts are with the staff of the Cincinnati Zoo and everyone who loved her. She will… — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 19, 2026

Governor-elect Dr. Amy Acton called it a “terrible loss.”

The Reds and Bengals also expressed their sympathy.

Bengals (Cincinnati Bengals)

Cincinnati Reds (Cincinnati Reds)

We will continue to follow this story.

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