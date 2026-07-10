Reconstruction of I-75 North to close exit ramps at Stanley Avenue for 60 days

DAYTON — The ongoing reconstruction work on Interstate 75 is leading to a busy exit being temporarily closed in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Starting Friday night, the entrance and exit ramps on Interstate 75 North at Stanley Avenue will be closed for the ramps’ reconstruction, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

TRENDING STORIES:

The closure will last about 60 days.

Drivers trying to access Stanley Avenue from I-75 North will be detoured to Wagner Ford Road to N. Dixie Drive to Stanley Avenue.

Drivers trying to get onto I-75 from Stanley Avenue will follow Stanley Avenue to N. Dixie Drive to Wagner Ford Road and onto I-75.

“The lanes are going to start closing. So they are going to start shifting that right lane; they’re going to move it into the left lane,” Loryn Bryson, Public Information Officer for ODOT, said.

Bryson told News Center 7 that there will be some movement going on to notify drivers about the lane closing.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson spoke with the owner of the dumpster business who typically hauls a trailer on I-75. He said if you’re on that stretch of the highway and don’t know where you’re going, it can be overwhelming. His advice is to look up your route before you get behind the wheel.

“A smartphone will tell you if there’s construction in the zone,” Jeff Hedges said. “Pay attention to it, but you know, you can’t be on your phone while driving, so maybe take an extra five minutes out before you leave and before you get that coffee, and find that best route to get to commute to wherever you need to be.”

Bryson said that advice helps keep drivers and construction crews working on the interstate safe.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]