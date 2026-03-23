Record high temperatures Sunday

DAYTON — High temperatures yesterday climbed to a new record of 86 degrees. The privous record took place in 1907 at 84 degrees at the Dayton International Airport.

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A massive ridge of high pressure strengthened over the heart of the country and allowed for record breaking temperatures all across the lower 48. This is the same ridge that caused dangerous heat across the four corners and California.

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Dayton’s warmest high temperature for the month of March is actually 87 degrees back in 1910. Yesterday, we tied for second place at 86 degrees. The last time took place with the death ridge in 2012.

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