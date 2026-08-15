Record number of students moving into Cedarville University this weekend

CEDARVILLE — A record number of students are moving into Cedarville University this weekend.

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Almost 1,200 freshmen are expected to move into their residence halls, according to a university spokesperson.

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Some students arrived today. More are expected tomorrow as part of Cedarville’s Getting Started Weekend.

Families will assist students with moving in across campus, bringing bedding, boxes, and mini refrigerators into residence halls, the spokesperson said.

The weekend program also includes dedicated sessions for parents to learn how to support their children through the transition to college.

Classes begin on Aug. 19 in Cedarville.

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