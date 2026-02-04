Red-tailed hawk missing after enclosure was defaced in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A red-tailed hawk named Spirit is missing after a bird enclosure was defaced at a local parks district.

Darke County Parks shared that its mew was defaced and Spirit was released sometime between 5 p.m. on Tuesday and 12:30 p.m. today.

Park officials stated that Spirit is imprinted to humans and lacks the necessary skills to survive independently in the wild.

“The trauma these birds are facing right now is not one to be taken lightly. What has happened to them is not only unfair, but not ethical. These birds live in the parks district for a reason,” parks officials wrote in a social media post.

They added that their staff is “distraught, but working hard” to get Spirit back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Darke County Parks at 937-548-0165.

