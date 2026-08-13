Reds ace Hunter Greene out for season after undergoing Tommy John surgery

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 01: Hunter Greene #21 of the Cincinnati Reds throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park on September 01, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene has undergone surgery that will keep him out of action for the remainder of this season and likely the entire 2027 season, the team announced on Thursday.

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The 27-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery for a second time. He first underwent the procedure in 2019 while in the Minor Leagues.

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Reds manager Terry Francona confirmed Greene underwent Tommy John revision rather than a less extensive internal brace procedure.

Greene battled elbow issues this year, CBS Sports reported. He didn’t make his first start of the season until last month because of it.

In just five starts, Greene had a 6.83 ERA with 33 strikeouts.

The Reds are currently 58-62 and fourth in the National League Central, sitting 15.5 games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

They’re also five games back from a Wild Card spot.

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