Reds announce 2026 Opening Day starter

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have officially announced their 2026 Opening Day starter.

Reds manager Terry Francona told Andrew Abbott that the left-hander will be Cincinnati’s Opening Day starter, according to MLB.com.

He was in the training room when Francona told him in Goodyear, Arizona.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Abbott. ”I don’t take anything for granted. I’m honored to represent Cincinnati on that day. I know being there and seeing how big a holiday it is celebrated. It’s great.”

He was a first-time All-Star last season with a 10-7 record and a 2.87 ERA in 29 starts. Abbott also threw over 166 innings.

This will be his first time pitching on Opening Day.

The Reds begin the 2026 season on March 26 when they host Francona’s former team, the Boston Red Sox, at Great American Ball Park.

The game is on March 26 at 4:10 p.m.

