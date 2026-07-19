Reds announce new deal for All-Star Chase Burns

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 08: Pitcher Chase Burns #26 of the Cincinnati Reds throws a pitch during the second inning of the baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on July 08, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have agreed to terms with All-Star pitcher Chase Burns.

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The team announced they agreed with Burns on a new 7-year, $105 million contract extension, through 2033, according to a Reds spokesperson.

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He earned his first All-Star selection after going 11-1 with a 2.54 ERA in his first 18 starts this season.

Burns also had 118 strikeouts.

He joined Edinson Volquez (2008) and Jim Maloney (1963) as the third Cincinnati Reds pitcher with at least 11 wins and 115, the spokesperson said.

Burns has won each of his last 10 decisions, the longest single-season streak by a Red since Tom Browning and John Franco each won 11 straight in 1985.

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