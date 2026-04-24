Reds catcher to rehab injury with Dayton Dragons

DAYTON — Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino is scheduled to play with the Dayton Dragons tonight.
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The team placed Trevino on a rehab assignment with the Dragons on Friday.
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The 33-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 8 due to a thoracic spine strain.
Trevino is scheduled to play five innings tonight as the Dragons take on the South Bend Cubs, according to the team’s website.
First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. tonight at Day Air Ballpark.
Trevino is in his second season with the Reds after being traded to Cincinnati by the New York Yankees in December 2024.
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