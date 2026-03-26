Reds fans prepare to kick off Opening Day in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds fans are getting ready for Opening Day at Great American Ballpark today.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz previews what new food items Reds fans can taste LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Executive Chef Gary Davis and his culinary team have been working to finalize this season’s menu since last year, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The new selections include Stadium Burnt Ends, To-Fuego Tacos, and the Double Play Donut Parfait, which were designed to offer unique spins on traditional ballpark fare.

Davis described the Stadium Burnt Ends.

“Southwest smoked sausage, cut and scored, deep fried too crispy, barbecue sauce, barbecue rub, white barbecue sauce over the top with a little bit of pickle, red onions,” he said.

Opening Day festivities for the Cincinnati Reds are today at Great American Ball Park.

Fans will have access to the new items on the menu throughout the stadium when the season officially starts.

The first pitch between Cincinnati and Boston is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.

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