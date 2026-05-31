Reds shortstop leaves Braves’ game with right hamstring tightness

CINCINNATI, OHIO - APRIL 16: Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds strikes out during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park on April 16, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz left Sunday’s game early against the Atlanta Braves.

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He pulled up while running to first base on a hit to the wall in the bottom of the fifth inning with the Reds leading 3-2.

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Matt McLain replaced him as a pinch runner and took over at shortstop the rest of the game, according to MLB.com.

The team announced on social media that De La Cruz left the game with “right hamstring tightness.”

#Reds SS Elly De La Cruz left today's game with right hamstring tightness. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 31, 2026

Before the injury, he went 2-for-2 with a walk and scored two runs.

De La Cruz hit a likely extra-base hit to right field, but slowed down as he rounded first base and pointed to his right leg.

Moments later, he went to the dugout with the trainer and manager Terry Francona, MLB.com reported.

The Reds avoided the sweep as they beat Atlanta, 6-4, on Sunday.

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