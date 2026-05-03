Reds tie MLB record with 7 straight walks in 2nd straight loss at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Cincinnati Reds made Major League Baseball history against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

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The Reds’ pitching staff walked seven straight batters in the bottom of the second in a 17-7 loss at PNC Park.

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Cincinnati trailed the Pirates, 5-3, in the bottom of the second inning. Starter Rhett Lowder and reliever Connor Philips combined to give up seven straight walks, as part of a five-run inning.

The Pirates sent 10 batters to the plate without getting a hit.

Pittsburgh loaded the bases on three straight walks and scored four runs on four straight walks. They scored their fifth run on a fielder’s choice.

Cincinnati will look to avoid a three-game sweep on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m.

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