Reds tie MLB record with 7 straight walks in 2nd straight loss at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Cincinnati Reds made Major League Baseball history against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.
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The Reds’ pitching staff walked seven straight batters in the bottom of the second in a 17-7 loss at PNC Park.
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Cincinnati trailed the Pirates, 5-3, in the bottom of the second inning. Starter Rhett Lowder and reliever Connor Philips combined to give up seven straight walks, as part of a five-run inning.
The Pirates sent 10 batters to the plate without getting a hit.
Pittsburgh loaded the bases on three straight walks and scored four runs on four straight walks. They scored their fifth run on a fielder’s choice.
Cincinnati will look to avoid a three-game sweep on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m.
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