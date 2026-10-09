Remnants of Isaias will arrive this weekend

DAYTON — Hurricane Isaias is forecast to become a major hurricane Friday morning. Isaias is already a strong category 2 storm.

“I” named storms have a history and storms in the Gulf this time of year typically over perform. The Gulf waters are at a record high. This is fuel for rapid intensification.

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Isaias Track

By the time it moves onshore, there will be significant weakening. The friction of the land tears it apart. While there will be some tropical characteristics, this will be a generic area of low pressure as it slides just to the south of the Miami Valley late Sturday into Sunday.

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Futurecast

It brings the Valley rain chances late Saturday any time after 5 pm for scattered showers and storms, but more so overnight and early Sunday for the heaviest and steadier rain. Rainfall totals will amount to roughly an inch across the board, but isolated higher amounts are possible.

Gusty winds are also going to be a problem late Saturday into Sunday morning. Wind gusts can reach nearly 30 mph at times.

The system will move out of the Valley Monday and skies will begin to clear and winds will calm.

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