Renovations underway at Dayton Mall

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A multi-phase renovation and upgrade project is underway at the Dayton Mall.

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The initial phase, which is underway now, includes the installation of sheetrock, crown molding, chair rails, and baseboards, according to Hull Property Group.

Mural installations, aimed at strengthening the connection between the mall and the community, will follow.

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The second phase will focus on additional visual and aesthetic enhancements throughout the mall. That’ll include exterior entrances, lighting, ceilings, flooring, and paint upgrades.

“We believe there are no bad properties, only bad owners,” Jim Hull, principal of Hull Property Group, said. “Good stewardship means investing in a property because it strengthens its long-term value and sustainability, not because it produces an immediate return. Improving the look and feel of Dayton Mall will give shoppers a better experience and create lasting value for our tenants.”

Hull Property Group will briefly pause renovations during the holiday shopping season. They’ll resume the work in 2027.

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