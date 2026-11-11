Rep. Turner sets stage for possible 2028 run with new filing

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 12: Chairman Michael Turner (R-OH) speaks at a hearing with the House (Select) Intelligence Committee in the Cannon Office Building on March 12, 2024 in Washington, DC. Leaders from the U.S. intelligence community are participating in hearings with both the Senate and House intelligence committees to lay out their perceived global threats to the United States. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

DAYTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Turner (R-Dayton) has seemingly set his sights on running for Congress again following his re-election loss last week.

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Turner filed a “Statement of Candidacy” with the Federal Election Commission on Monday.

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The form includes the designation of a principal campaign committee and other authorized committees.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the 12-term congressman lost to Democrat Kristina Knickerbocker for the 10th Congressional District.

Right after the race was called on last Thursday, News Center 7 got a statement from Congressman Turner, who wished Knickerbocker “every success.” He also encouraged “everyone to come together in support of the work ahead” for the community.

News Center 7 has reached out to Turner’s office for a comment on this week’s filing and his plans for 2028. We have not received a response at this time.

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