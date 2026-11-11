Rep. Turner sets stage for possible 2028 run with new filing

DAYTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Turner (R-Dayton) has seemingly set his sights on running for Congress again following his re-election loss last week.
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Turner filed a “Statement of Candidacy” with the Federal Election Commission on Monday.
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The form includes the designation of a principal campaign committee and other authorized committees.
As News Center 7 previously reported, the 12-term congressman lost to Democrat Kristina Knickerbocker for the 10th Congressional District.
Right after the race was called on last Thursday, News Center 7 got a statement from Congressman Turner, who wished Knickerbocker “every success.” He also encouraged “everyone to come together in support of the work ahead” for the community.
News Center 7 has reached out to Turner’s office for a comment on this week’s filing and his plans for 2028. We have not received a response at this time.
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