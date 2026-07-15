CLARK COUNTY — Deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting near a gas station in Clark County.

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The shooting was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. near the Casey’s at the intersection of Gerlaugh Road and S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

>>PHOTOS: Reported shooting near Clark County gas station under investigation

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News Center 7 called the Casey’s location. A team member confirmed that a shooting was reported and that law enforcement was out there investigating.

Images from the scene show that investigators have crime scene tape up near the gas station.

We’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more.

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