UPDATE: Family rescued after canoe capsizes in Little Miami River in Greene County

BELLBROOK — A family was rescued after a canoe capsized in the Little Miami River in Greene County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A water rescue was called out just after 11 a.m. in the 3200 block of Washington Mill Road near the Bellbrook Canoe Rental, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lieutenant Jon Nickerson with the Bellbrook Fire Department told News Center 7 crews on scene that they were called out on initial reports of a family’s canoe that had capsized.

Responding crews were able to get the adult and child out of the water.

Crews were able to make contact with the other half of the party further down the river, and they were able to safely exit the river and were reunited.

No one was injured, according to Lt. Nickerson.

Lt. Nickerson urged people to be cautious when canoeing.

“Just make sure everyone is wearing a life vest, and if possible, wear a helmet. Have stuff ready in Ziploc bags to make contact in case you do need help,” Nickerson said. “Other than that, just watch the river and be cautious of where you’re headed and look out for any debris in the water.”

We will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]