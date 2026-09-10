Reports: Deshaun Watson cited for speeding last month, issues plea

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns drops back during the first quarter of the preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 15, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was reportedly cited for speeding in Ohio last month.

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ESPN reports that he pleaded not guilty in Cleveland Municipal Court.

The incident happened on Aug. 26 on Interstate 480 in Cleveland, according to Cleveland TV stations WEWS and WKYC.

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An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper cited Watson for allegedly driving 86 mph in a 60-mph speed zone on I-480.

A bench trial has been scheduled for Sept. 23, four days before the Browns’ home opener against Carolina in Week 3.

Browns head coach Todd Monken named Watson the starting quarterback to open the 2026 season, as previously reported.

Cleveland opens the 2026 season at Jacksonville. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

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