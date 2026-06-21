Reports: Jessica Simpson’s upcoming concert at Fraze Pavilion canceled

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Jessica Simpson attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

KETTERING — Singer Jessica Simpson’s upcoming concert at the Fraze Pavilion on Monday has reportedly been cancelled.

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The etix website, which provides tickets for the Fraze Pavilion, posted that her concert has been listed as “cancelled.”

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News Center 7 also checked Fraze’s website. It has removed Simpson from its list of 2026 shows.

She was scheduled to perform at the Fraze on Monday, June 22.

Ticketmaster said on its website that “Tickets for this event are not currently available on Ticketmaster.”

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