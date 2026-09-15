Reports of multiple hurt after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of multiple people hurt after a shooting in Dayton.
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Dayton police were called to 900 block of Westwood Avenue around 4:10 p.m.
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A source with the Dayton Police Department confirmed to News Center 7 that there are multiple people with gunshot wounds.
A crew is on their way to the scene, and we will update as we learn more.
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