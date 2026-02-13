Reports: Phil Castellini to succeed father as Reds owner

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have chosen who will succeed owner Bob Castellini.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Phil Castellini, Bob Castellini’s son, was approved as the team’s new owner, a Reds spokesperson confirmed to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

TRENDING STORIES:

Major League Baseball’s owners approved the transfer of control of the Reds from Bob Castellini to Phil Castellini, according to the New York Times.

“This was the conclusion of the process that was started when the Reds announced organizational changes in July of 2024, naming Phil president and CEO, and Doug Healy as COO and CFO,” the Reds said in a statement.

WCPO reports that those changes went into effect in August 2024.

Bob Castellini became the principal owner and CEO of the Cincinnati Reds back in 2006.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group