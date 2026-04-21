Resident Home Association celebrates 60th anniversary. Here’s how you can help!

DAYTON — James loves to join with other residents to play a game of Pictionary. When he is not dressing up or getting ready for church, you can find him taking part in activities with the other clients of the Resident Home Association, along with the dedicated staff, aimed at improving their lives.

Lori Singer, Director of Quality and Compliance at RHA, said James and other folks at RHA love to socialize and be part of a community.

“There’s community activities, there’s dances and social activities that folks, a lot of times, miss out on living at homes with their folks, so when they move in with us, they have this new sense of independence. You’ll see them get new jobs, meet new friends, take on new hobbies that they never experienced before,” Singer said.

Experiences that help make life more meaningful and rewarding, not just for the residents but for the ones who care for them every day.

“I think that’s one thing that you’ll notice, if you meet some of our individuals, that no matter what it is, it’s like they want your satisfaction and your reassurance to them. And I think that it comes back to relationship building. You know, they want to feel like they’re making an impact on you as well,” Singer said.

RHA is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Click this link if you would like to donate to keep their mission going.

RHA operates in seven homes in Montgomery County.

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