Residential property values jump nearly 20% in local county

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — Residential property values are jumping nearly 20% in Montgomery County for the coming year and that means the overwhelming number of homeowners’ property taxes are on the way up.

News Center 7’s Nick Foley was given the numbers during a presentation on Wednesday and learned what homeowners can do if they disagree.

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith explained the results of this year’s state-mandated reappraisal of all properties in the county and the findings are based on things like real estate sales, location and condition.

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Overall, home values increased by 19.5% at a total of $7 billion in the county.

When you break down those numbers, 92% of homeowners in the county will see a jump in their property values.

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“The result three years ago when we were in the 30s,” Keith said. “Now that was unusual and unprecedented. But this is kind of a standard thing. Given the real estate market, that’s booming. And so that’s what we’re seeing, the effect of that booming real estate market.”

Final values will be tallied by the end of the year when additional construction totals and levy results are added, but Keith wants people to realize that a 19% jump in value does not equal the same increase in taxes.

In fact, he said, by the county’s estimates, it will average about a 1.5% to a 2% jump in that tax bill. Taxes that he said go a long way toward sustaining schools and services.

“Human services, first responders, and we’re trying to support those types of services, which helps everybody that everybody gets is, affected by that,” he said. “It’s important to see those values, to see that the property values remain strong.”

The county’s property value notices are going out in the mail this week and Keith said homeowners can schedule informal reviews of the findings any time before the end of the year, with the changes in taxes going into effect in 2027.

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