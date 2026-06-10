Residents divided over new Dayton Police substation

There is mixed reaction from people who live near the new Dayton Police substation on the city’s west side.

The department opened the new substation to help improve visibility in the area.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talked to nearby residents and got mixed reactions about the facility located on West Third Street.

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It’s supposed to help increase the department’s visibility, and those living nearby said they are expecting it to make an impact.

Jessica Greenfield of Dayton said, “You can’t have your little kid roaming around because there’s too much stuff going on. Cars fly past here like cray, and they will hit the cars. Don’t remember if they’re parked or not. They’ll hit them.”

Greenfield said Dayton Police have a lot of work ahead of them in West Dayton. City officials said the new patrol station will make a difference. Some people told News Center 7 that impact needs to happen now.

Robin Vaughn of Dayton said, “The shootings are all over the neighborhood.”

Portia Ramsey of Dayton said, “It’s been 12 years, and it’s kind of scary at the same time.” She thinks more patrolling will help ease her worries for her elderly mom living here.

Ramsey said she’s already experienced a close call.

“The bullet hit her car, but it could’ve been her house. And, you know, she’s elderly. She can’t really move a lot. So just to hear a bullet was this close to the home was frightening,” Ramsey said.

The building costs $10 million, but Ramsey is not sure if that investment will pay off.

“I’m going to say maybe it might. I’m not going to say definitely that it will,” she said.

There are still more developments to come at the station.

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