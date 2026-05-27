Residents trapped as waterlogged streets cause chaos

Several neighborhoods in Trotwood were impacted by flooded streets and heavy rain today.

TROTWOOD — The ground is so saturated after getting so much rain during the month of May. Ditches, creeks, and rivers are also very full, and there is no place for the water to go.

On Wednesday, at the Wingate Apartments on Shiloh Springs Road, a drainage ditch at the back of the complex began flooding into the parking lots.

Several cars tried driving through the high water, got stuck, and then stalled.

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Brittaney Depp of Trotwood said, “I thought it was going to sweep me away.”

Depp said the same thing happened this past weekend. She said she had to walk to get to her home.

“It was like walking through a river. All I’m thinking is, where are the drains?” Depp said.

News Center 7 spotted a tow truck picking up one water-logged vehicle on an incline. The water just poured out of the car’s exhaust system.

This was not the only neighborhood that experienced water trouble. News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spotted water making its own path between two homes, coming from a nearby field that looked like a pond. The current swept a car off the road and into a driveway, and stalled it.

Pastor Roderick Jones of Trotwood said, “Decided to try to make their way through the water, not realizing how deep it was, and that’s when they got stuck.”

Jones shared a picture of his home, looking like an island surrounded by water. His neighbor managed to safely leave the car as the water receded.

“I was supposed to be at the church today at 11:30 am, but I couldn’t even get out of the driveway in order to get to church,” Jones said.

He, along with everyone else, is praying there will not be a repeat performance.

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