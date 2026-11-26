Residents at Troy assisted living facility take part in gratitude campaign

Anita shares what she's grateful for alongside her friend, Barb.

Residents at Troy assisted living facility take part in gratitude campaign

TROY — Residents at an assisted living facility in Miami County are sharing what they’re thankful for this year.

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The residents at The Courtyard at Troy recently did this as part of a gratitude campaign, a spokesperson for the facility told News Center 7.

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“Their answers offer a glimpse into what they value most, what brings them joy and the people, experiences and simple pleasures that make life meaningful,” the spokesperson said.

In a series of photos, News Center 7 got a glimpse into some of the answers.

>> PHOTOS: Residents at Troy assisted living facility take part in gratitude campaign

Many residents shared their gratitude for their families and friends.

One resident, Patty, added that she was also grateful that she can still eat chocolate.

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