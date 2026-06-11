Area police investigate series of car break-ins

NEW LEBANON — The New Lebanon Police Department is searching for a man accused of breaking into vehicles.
Residents in the North Fuls Road neighborhood reported that their unlocked vehicles were gone through and items were taken, according to a Facebook Post.
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The break-ins took place between June 9, around 8 p.m., and June 10, around 6 a.m., according to the post.
A dash camera inside one of the victims’ cars showed an adult man who went through their car around 4:30 a.m.
Officers said that if you recognize this person or have any other information, call the New Lebanon Police Department detectives at 937-910-7123
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