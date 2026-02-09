Springfield schools close amid ‘potential safety concern;’ residents asked to avoid downtown area

SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE @ 10:21 a.m.:

Springfield City Schools are closing today due to a “potential safety concern within the district,” a district spokesperson confirmed.

News Center 7 has crews in Springfield, working to learn more. We’ll have the latest on News Center 7 at Noon.

The district said it’s closing all district buildings for the remainder of the day “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Law enforcement and district officials are working closely together, and there is no indication of immediate danger at SCSD schools,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

INITIAL REPORT:

Residents and visitors are being asked to avoid the downtown area of Springfield due to ‘safety concerns’.

On Monday, the City of Springfield issued a notice asking residents and visitors to avoid the downtown area near the Police Departments and courts due to safety concerns that are impacting traffic flow.

The streets affected include Fountain Avenue, Columbia Street, North Street, and Limestone Street.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternate routes when possible.

News Center 7 has a crew on the scene, and they report seeing a Dayton Police Bomb Squad vehicle at the scene.

We will continue following this story and provide updates as we learn more.

