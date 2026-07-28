Residents voice energy cost concerns as Trotwood considers data centers

The Trotwood Planning Commission is set to discuss data centers tonight

TROTWOOD — The Trotwood Planning Commission is set to discuss data centers tonight as the city works to define these facilities within its zoning code and prepare a recommendation for the City Council.

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This discussion comes amid concerns from residents, primarily focused on potential increases in energy costs.

The Planning Commission’s meeting addresses the current absence of a definition for data centers in the city’s zoning code.

This initiative in Trotwood follows recent actions in other Miami Valley communities, where Dayton has banned data centers, and Piqua has allowed them.

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Tyler Hauck, Trotwood Planning and Development Director, indicated that the evening’s focus is on establishing a definition for a data center and determining potential permitted locations within Trotwood.

Hauck promised a thoughtful discussion, emphasizing the commission’s commitment to listening and prioritizing constituents.

Regarding resident feedback, Hauck noted that rising utility costs are consistently the biggest concern for people.

He explained that the item is on the agenda to gather more information and citizen input.

Jim Fry, a Trotwood resident, voiced his worry that data centers act as a “power drain on the community.”

Fry stated that as long as his energy bill does not increase, he would not have an issue with a data center.

“I think it’s good for us to go ahead and let them come in as long there’s no ground pollution or anything like that,” Fry said.

The Trotwood Planning Commission will provide a recommendation to the City Council following tonight’s discussion.