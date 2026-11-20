FILE PHOTO: Fiona the hippo is seen during the annual PNC Festival of Lights Christmas Celebration at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens on December 22nd, 2020. Fiona died on Nov. 19 after swallowing a knit hat days before. (Photo by Jason Whitman/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Sen. Bernie Moreno’s (R-Ohio) resolution honoring Fiona passed the Senate unanimously.

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“Honoring the life and legacy of Fiona the hippopotamus of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, and expressing the gratitude of the Senate to the staff of the Cincinnati Zoo for their extraordinary care and dedication,” the resolution states.

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Fiona died after ingesting a hat that accidentally made its way into her enclosure.

>> PHOTOS: Viewers share Fiona the hippo memories

Despite multiple attempts to remove the hat, it was ultimately too much to overcome.

Fiona was born in January 2017, six weeks premature and weighing only 29 pounds.

>> PHOTOS: Zoogoers pay respects to Fiona

“We are in shock at the moment,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike. “We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn’t anymore.”

Fiona would have been 10 years old this January.

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