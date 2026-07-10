Restaurant to bring African flavors to Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TWP — A new African street food restaurant is set to open in Washington Township on July 11.

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GoChop will host a Grand Opening on July 11 at 465 Miamisburg Centerville Road.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

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The first 50 guests will get a free handcrafted drink with any bowl purchase and an exclusive GoChop Founding Guest card, giving you access to special surprises and offers throughout the year.

GoChop will feature a build-your-own bowl and wrap station.

Customers can choose a base including jollof rice, white rice, fonio, attiéké, leafy greens, or red millet salad.

These can be topped with proteins such as beef suya, chicken yassa, lamb tagine, and seafood, according to the restaurant’s website.

More information can be found on the restaurant’s social media.

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