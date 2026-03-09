Restaurant group raising money for family after 6 killed in Clinton County house fire

CLINTON COUNTY — People are going out to eat to help a family after six people were killed in a house fire in Clinton County.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke with customers who wanted to help LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The Dropout Restaurant Group is using its four businesses to help raise money for the affected family.

A mother, identified to News Center 7 by family members as Brooke Gordon, and her five children died in a house fire near Spring Hill and West Main Street in Clarksville on March 3.

The children are named and remembered in several spots of the nearby memorial: Zayden, Hudson, Ashton, Bostyn, and Tomlyn.

Family members also identified the father as Tommy Allen Jr. He survived the flames and is in the hospital.

People across the county are shocked and want to help.

“My heart just went out for the husband, the father that was left, and everybody in the community, six people, it was just awful,” Laura Saunders, of Wilmington, said.

Laura Saunders and Martha Bourgeois went into The General Denver restaurant in Wilmington on Monday.

The group that owns this restaurant, and three other dining spots in Clinton County, is donating 10% of sales for four consecutive days at all the restaurants to the family.

“And we thought we’d just come this week since they’re doing it for the fundraiser benefit,” Wilma Setty, of Wilmington, said.

“We saw the impact that this has had on the community, not just the survivor but also the first responders. How hard it is for them too, so we just wanted to do a little bit,” Martha Bourgeois, of Wilmington, said.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of this fire.

