Restaurant known for customizable bowls, salads opens Centerville location

Photo contributed by Currito (via Facebook)

CENTERVILLE — A restaurant that serves a global-inspired menu has opened a new location in Montgomery County.

Currito held its grand opening on Wednesday in Centerville.

It is located at the Whole Foods Center in the 1000 block of Miami Centerville Road, according to the social media post.

This is Currito’s very first Dayton-area location.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Currito is known for its fast-casual customizable bowls, salads, and wraps.

Thunderdome Restaurant Group co-owner Joe Lanni said it is targeting areas like Springboro, Beavercreek, Oakwood, and possibly the University of Dayton area.

The first 50 guests received a free Currito for a year, the social media post said.

Two additional locations will open in the area in 2026 and 2027.

Visit this website for more information.

