Restaurant to open new location in Greene County

FAIRBORN — A new restaurant in Greene County will host its grand opening on Wednesday.

Tasty Pizza Potatoes and More will welcome customers to their new location on Oct. 14, according to a social media post.

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The restaurant will open its doors to the public starting at 4 p.m. and lasting until 9 p.m.

The new location will be located at 101 East Main Street in Fairborn.

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