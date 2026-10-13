Restaurant to open new location in Greene County

FAIRBORN — A new restaurant in Greene County will host its grand opening on Wednesday.
Tasty Pizza Potatoes and More will welcome customers to their new location on Oct. 14, according to a social media post.
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The restaurant will open its doors to the public starting at 4 p.m. and lasting until 9 p.m.
The new location will be located at 101 East Main Street in Fairborn.
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