Rev. Jesse Jackson dies at 84

Rev. Jesse Jackson, a two-time former presidential candidate and a Civil Rights Movement icon, has died.

Jackson’s family confirmed his death in a statement posted to social media.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Civil Rights leader and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Honorable Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr. He died peacefully on Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family. His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shape a global movement for freedom and dignity. A tireless change agent, he elevated the voices of the voiceless—from his Presidential campaigns in the 1980s to mobilizing millions to register to vote—leaving an indelible mark on history.”

He was 84 years old.

