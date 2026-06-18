Revive35: Dayton launches initiative to reimagine U.S. 35 corridor

DAYTON — The City of Dayton is launching an initiative to look at the future of the U.S. 35 corridor.

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Revive35 is a community-driven planning initiative exploring the future of the corridor and identifying ways to improve connectivity, safety, mobility, and economic opportunity, the city announced on Thursday.

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A $2 million federal grant will allow the city to conduct a comprehensive study of the corridor, engage the public through an interactive process, and develop recommendations for how U.S. 35 can better support the city’s neighborhoods.

“By engaging residents, businesses, and community partners, we can explore solutions that improve connectivity, enhance quality of life, and create new opportunities for neighborhoods throughout our city,” Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss said in a statement.

The city said community engagement will be a cornerstone of the process, adding that there will be opportunities for community members to provide input and help shape recommendations.

City Engineer David Escobar said the initiative is about more than transportation.

“It is an opportunity to work with our community to create a shared vision for one of Dayton’s most important corridors and explore how it can better connect people, neighborhoods, and opportunities,” he said.

The city will launch a website dedicated to Reivive35 next month.

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